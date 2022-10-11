Türkiye secured jobs thanks to employment-oriented economic program: Erdoğan

In a period of increasingly louder discussions about the danger of recession, we have secured our people’s jobs, livelihood and future thanks to our employment-oriented economic program” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said on Sept. 10. 

Addressing citizens following the Presidential Cabinet Meeting, Erdoğan said, “We as a country and as a nation are struggling against a series of problems, from the influx of irregular migrants to high cost of living”.

“As a result of the attacks and traps it has suffered from for a long time, Türkiye, unlike other countries, is a country that has the capability to foresee threats and to swiftly take precautions,” he stated. 

Noting that the world was going through a period of escalating security threats and rising global economic crisis, President Erdoğan said that the turbulent times, which had started with the pandemic, the war, the rise of commodity prices, and the blockage of production and supply chains, and escalated into a possibility of recession, affected Türkiye as well.

Underscoring that Türkiye, which diversified its supplies and mobilized its local and renewable resources, were prepared for the energy crisis that preoccupied the entire world, particularly Europe, President Erdoğan said: “In a period of increasingly louder discussions about the danger of recession, we have secured our people’s jobs, livelihood and future thanks to our employment-oriented economic program.”

 

 

