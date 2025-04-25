Türkiye, Russia hold consultations on Middle East in Istanbul

ANKARA
Türkiye and Russia on Friday held consultations on the Middle East at the deputy foreign minister level in Istanbul, diplomatic sources said.

During the consultations, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Bogdanov represented their countries, the sources added.

The parties had a comprehensive exchange of ideas on regional issues, particularly Syria and Palestine.

Yilmaz highlighted that Ankara's priority towards Syria is to ensure stability and security in Syria by preserving the territorial integrity and unity of this country.

Developments in Syria are being closely monitored from this perspective and from the perspective of ensuring Türkiye's national security, he said, stressing that the most effective way to support the Syrian government politically and financially includes the lifting of sanctions.

Yilmaz also reiterated Ankara's position on stopping Israel's attacks on Syria and the massacre in Gaza as soon as possible.

They also discussed the Middle East's security situation and the possibilities for regional stability.

Establishing peace and stability in the Middle East, where interconnected problems and developments exist, necessitates a holistic approach and coordination among all relevant actors, the sources added.

 

