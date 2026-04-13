Türkiye runs current account deficit of $7.5 billion in February

ANKARA

Türkiye's current account balance posted a deficit of $7.5 billion in February, the Central Bank announced on April 13.

Current account excluding gold and energy indicated a net deficit of $1.46 billion, while goods recorded a deficit of $7.5 billion.

The services item posted a surplus of $2 billion in February.

Direct investment recorded a net outflow of $138 million in February, while portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of $780 million. Non-residents’ investments on equity securities and government domestic debt securities market recorded net purchases of $932 million and $366 million, respectively, the bank said.

The bank said that according to annualized data, the current account deficit was recorded as $35.4 billion in February, while the goods deficit was recorded as $73.2 billion.

In the same period, services recorded a net surplus of $62.6 billion, while primary and secondary income realized a net deficit of $24 billion and $0.9 billion, respectively.

The current account deficit was mainly financed through direct investment with a net inflow of $2.6 billion, portfolio investment with a net inflow of $2.4 billion, loans with a net inflow of $38 billion and trade credits with a net inflow of $1.3 billion, the bank added.

In January-February, the current account deficit amounted to $14.54 billion, rising from a deficit of $9.25 billion in the same period of 2025.