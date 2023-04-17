Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

The PKK’s April 16 attack in northern Syria, in which four Turkish soldiers were wounded, has been “retaliated,” and a total of 10 terrorists have been neutralized, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

The treatment of the soldiers injured after the attack on the Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield operations’ base areas is ongoing, Akar told the media on April 17.

“Our fight against terrorism continues with determination. All known terror targets came under fire as our struggle will continue till the last terrorist is neutralized,” the minister added.

Nearly 40,000 terrorists have been neutralized since July 24, 2015, in the trio of operations launched across its border in northern Syria and the Claw operations as a series of offensives against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK, Akar said last week.

Neutralized is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

