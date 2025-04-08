Türkiye reports drop in Russian, Ukrainian war refugee numbers

Türkiye reports drop in Russian, Ukrainian war refugee numbers

ANKARA
Türkiye reports drop in Russian, Ukrainian war refugee numbers

The number of Russian and Ukrainian nationals residing in Türkiye under official permits has nearly halved compared to the first year of the war, according to data from the Turkish Interior Ministry.

As of March 13, the total number of foreign nationals residing in Türkiye with valid residence permits stood at over 1 million, the ministry announced on April 7.

The majority of these permit holders originate from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

Following the outbreak of the RussiaUkraine war in February 2022, Türkiye witnessed a significant influx from both nations.

Yet, as the war surpasses its third year, the number of Russians and Ukrainians remaining in the country under legal residency has markedly diminished, now totaling 114,420.

In the immediate aftermath of the conflict, the number of Russian and Ukrainian nationals with residence permits reached nearly 201,5000 by Jan.b19, 2023.

Currently, there are 81,635 Russian citizens legally residing in Türkiye, more than double the 32,785 Ukrainians.

The war has had profound ripple effects on local economies, particularly in Türkiye’s Mediterranean province of Antalya, where both rent and property values have soared since the onset of the conflict, driven by the relocation preferences of displaced Russians and Ukrainians.

Historically a favored destination for tourists from both countries, Antalya has long hosted a sizeable Russian and Ukrainian diaspora. Yet even there, a downward trend is noticeable.

According to the latest data, the number of foreign nationals holding residence permits in the city dropped from 157,575 on Jan. 19, 2023, to 117,052 by the end of that year and further to 108,506 as of March 13.

In a diplomatic development in March, Russia and Ukraine agreed to suspend military offensives in the Black Sea and refrain from targeting energy infrastructure — an accord facilitated by the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed to Türkiye’s assistance in monitoring adherence to the arrangement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() President to meet DEM Party delegation for PKK talks

President to meet DEM Party delegation for PKK talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. President to meet DEM Party delegation for PKK talks

    President to meet DEM Party delegation for PKK talks

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye will weather global trade war

    Erdoğan says Türkiye will weather global trade war

  3. Turkish Cyprus approves school headscarf regulation

    Turkish Cyprus approves school headscarf regulation

  4. Syria launches diplomatic restructuring under new leadership

    Syria launches diplomatic restructuring under new leadership

  5. Israeli strikes leave all Gaza universities in ruins

    Israeli strikes leave all Gaza universities in ruins
Recommended
President to meet DEM Party delegation for PKK talks

President to meet DEM Party delegation for PKK talks
Erdoğan says Türkiye will weather global trade war

Erdoğan says Türkiye will weather global trade war
Turkish Cyprus approves school headscarf regulation

Turkish Cyprus approves school headscarf regulation
Türkiye mulls legal change for minor offenders

Türkiye mulls legal change for minor offenders
Gaza contact group to convene during ADF

Gaza contact group to convene during ADF
Erzurum’s rainbow hills captivate photographers, nature enthusiasts

Erzurum’s rainbow hills captivate photographers, nature enthusiasts
Fishermen in Aegean, Black Sea hail ‘big catch’ as fishing season nears end

Fishermen in Aegean, Black Sea hail ‘big catch’ as fishing season nears end
WORLD Syria launches diplomatic restructuring under new leadership

Syria launches diplomatic restructuring under new leadership

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has announced a restructuring of the country's diplomatic missions, following a decision to replace two pillars of ousted strongman Bashar al-Assad's foreign service.
ECONOMY Trade war escalates as China hits US with huge tariff

Trade war escalates as China hits US with huge tariff

China said Wednesday it would hike tariffs on imports from the United States from 34 percent to 84 percent, hours after higher levies imposed on Chinese products by US President Donald Trump came into force.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿