Türkiye reports drop in Russian, Ukrainian war refugee numbers

ANKARA

The number of Russian and Ukrainian nationals residing in Türkiye under official permits has nearly halved compared to the first year of the war, according to data from the Turkish Interior Ministry.

As of March 13, the total number of foreign nationals residing in Türkiye with valid residence permits stood at over 1 million, the ministry announced on April 7.

The majority of these permit holders originate from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

Following the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war in February 2022, Türkiye witnessed a significant influx from both nations.

Yet, as the war surpasses its third year, the number of Russians and Ukrainians remaining in the country under legal residency has markedly diminished, now totaling 114,420.

In the immediate aftermath of the conflict, the number of Russian and Ukrainian nationals with residence permits reached nearly 201,5000 by Jan.b19, 2023.

Currently, there are 81,635 Russian citizens legally residing in Türkiye, more than double the 32,785 Ukrainians.

The war has had profound ripple effects on local economies, particularly in Türkiye’s Mediterranean province of Antalya, where both rent and property values have soared since the onset of the conflict, driven by the relocation preferences of displaced Russians and Ukrainians.

Historically a favored destination for tourists from both countries, Antalya has long hosted a sizeable Russian and Ukrainian diaspora. Yet even there, a downward trend is noticeable.

According to the latest data, the number of foreign nationals holding residence permits in the city dropped from 157,575 on Jan. 19, 2023, to 117,052 by the end of that year and further to 108,506 as of March 13.

In a diplomatic development in March, Russia and Ukraine agreed to suspend military offensives in the Black Sea and refrain from targeting energy infrastructure — an accord facilitated by the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed to Türkiye’s assistance in monitoring adherence to the arrangement.