Wildlife authority returns 11,000 rehabilitated animals to nature in 2025

ANKARA
Wildlife conservation teams in Türkiye treated and released 11,000 wild animals back into their natural habitats in 2025 as part of nationwide rehabilitation efforts, according to an official.

Kadir Çokçetin, director general of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, said nearly 73,000 wild animals were rehabilitated and released between 2012 and 2024.

Çokçetin said that animals affected by natural disasters, injuries, disease or exhaustion are treated and returned to the wild following rehabilitation.

The directorate has established dedicated rehabilitation centers in 11 of the country’s 81 provinces.

Çokçetin said the centers provide emergency care, imaging, surgery and intensive care services, as well as species-specific behavioral rehabilitation programs.

Post-release monitoring is carried out using tagging, banding and electronic transmitters to track whether animals adapt successfully to their natural environment, he added.

Çokçetin highlighted breeding programs to support biodiversity and strengthen wildlife populations.

“There are partridge breeding stations in Afyonkarahisar, Kahramanmaraş, Yozgat, Gaziantep and Malatya, and pheasant breeding stations in Samsun, Istanbul and Gümüşhane,” he said. “By releasing these birds into nature, we both support wildlife populations and aim to reduce predatory pressure on natural ecosystems.”

Partridges are released to help curb tick populations, while pheasants are used as part of biological control efforts against the brown marmorated stink bug, particularly in Türkiye’s Black Sea region.

Since early last year, 36,250 partridges and 9,000 pheasants have been released, said Çokçetin, adding that since 2014, a total of 281,942 partridges and 246,200 pheasants have been released, bringing the number of captive-bred birds released into the wild to 1,028,000.

Çokçetin urged the public to report illegal hunting, warning that protecting wildlife populations becomes increasingly difficult without effective enforcement.

