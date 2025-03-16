Türkiye reiterates its non-recognition of Crimea’s annexation by Russia

ANKARA
Türkiye has reiterated that it does not recognize the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea by Russia on the 11th anniversary of the illegitimate referendum.

“On the anniversary of the annexation of Ukraine’s Autonomous Republic of Crimea by the Russian Federation through an illegitimate referendum 11 years ago today, we reiterate that Türkiye does not recognize the de facto situation in Crimea, which constitutes a violation of international law, and that we support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” read a written statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on March 16.

“We will continue to closely monitor developments in Crimea, particularly the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, the indigenous people of the peninsula, and we will keep them on the agenda of the international community,” it said.

Russia invaded Crimea in February 2014 and later held a referendum to annex the peninsula. The international community has not recognized the move that violates the basics of international law and U.N. Charter.

In 2022, Russian troops launched a massive invasion of Ukraine and continue to control a significant portion of eastern Ukrainian territories.

Türkiye is consistently calling for an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of negotiations for a permanent agreement between the two warring sides.

Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen
