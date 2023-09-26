Türkiye regresses to ‘pre-antibiotic era’ due to overuse

Türkiye regresses to ‘pre-antibiotic era’ due to overuse

ISTANBUL
Türkiye regresses to ‘pre-antibiotic era’ due to overuse

Türkiye has regressed to a “pre-antibiotic era” due to its widespread and unnecessary use, making even the treatment of simple infections increasingly challenging, all due to the resistance acquired by microorganisms, a microbiology expert has stated.

Serap Şimşek Yavuz, also member of the Coronavirus Scientific Committee of the Health Ministry, noted that antibiotic resistance, which has been one of Türkiye’s major healthcare issues before the pandemic, has become even more perilous with the added impact of the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Rational antibiotic usage rules could not be adhered to as healthcare professionals struggled to implement both hospital infection control processes and the prudent use of antibiotics while dealing with urgent situations.

As a consequence of excessive and inappropriate usage, many diseases that should be treatable with antibiotics no longer respond to antibiotic therapy, Yavuz said.

"Patients can succumb to bacterial infections, sometimes even simple bacterial infections, much like in the pre-antibiotic era."

"Unfortunately, we are facing microorganisms that have no effective drugs or treatment options. The threat of returning to the pre-antibiotic era has become a reality. In Türkiye, the burden of diseases caused by antibiotic-resistant pathogens is exceedingly high," she stated.

Even for a simple infection, doctors are forced to hospitalize the patient and treat them with much broader-spectrum antibiotics, Yavuz explained.

"The more antibiotics are used, the more resistance grows. Therefore, what we call rational antibiotic practices, where antibiotics are used only when necessary, should be implemented vigorously across the entire country through intensive educational and awareness campaigns. Adequate resources should be allocated for this purpose, as the cost is actually much lower than what would be spent on treatment," she stressed.

Turkey,

WORLD Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

    Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

  2. Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

    Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

  3. 350-year-old Ottoman bath found in Çanakkale

    350-year-old Ottoman bath found in Çanakkale

  4. The 'tyranny of thinness' still dominates fashion

    The 'tyranny of thinness' still dominates fashion

  5. Archaeologists unearth the largest cemetery in Gaza

    Archaeologists unearth the largest cemetery in Gaza
Recommended
Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters
Ancient reliefs become target of treasure hunters

Ancient reliefs become target of treasure hunters
Prominent Turkish Cypriot journalist dies at 79

Prominent Turkish Cypriot journalist dies at 79
Engineer designs cutting-edge ‘smart fabric’ for health monitoring

Engineer designs cutting-edge ‘smart fabric’ for health monitoring
Foster family applications exceed 380,000: Minister

Foster family applications exceed 380,000: Minister
Two-thirds of Istanbul homes insured against earthquakes

Two-thirds of Istanbul homes insured against earthquakes
WORLD Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 drones overnight, Kyiv's air force said Tuesday, saying it had destroyed 26 of them, but that the grain-exporting Danube river port of Izmail was hit again.
ECONOMY Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bln Anthropic investment

Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bln Anthropic investment

Amazon said yesterday it would invest up to $4 billion in AI firm Anthropic, as the online retail giant steps into an AI race dominated by Microsoft, Google and OpenAI.
SPORTS Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.