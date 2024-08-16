Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

Türkiye experienced its hottest July in 53 years, according to a report from the country's Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister.

In a post on X, Murat Kurum revealed that the highest recorded temperature reached 45.9°C (114.62°F) in the Cizre district of southeastern Şırnak province, while the lowest temperature was 5.2°C (41.36°F) in eastern Erzurum province.

As temperatures are projected to rise further starting Monday, Aug. 19, citizens—especially those with chronic illnesses, the elderly, and children—are advised to avoid outdoor activities between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Environment ministry have issued warnings regarding the risk of heat stroke, urging residents to take necessary precautions in response to the ongoing heat wave. Authorities stressed the importance of staying safe during this extreme weather event.