Türkiye records first sighting of the rare albino jackal

ANKARA

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced that in a rare occurrence, Türkiye has recorded its first sighting of an "albino jackal" through his official social media account.

Expressing awe at witnessing a phenomenon seldom seen in nature, Yumaklı stated, "For the first time in our country, an 'albino jackal' has been documented. May its life be long, and may our green homeland always be its sanctuary."

Minister Yumaklı extended his gratitude to farmer Ramazan Gül, who captured the animal on camera and notified the Directorate General for Nature Conservation and National Parks officials. "We appreciate the efforts of nature enthusiasts like Mr. Gül, who contribute to the documentation and preservation of our wildlife richness. Together, we will remain aware of and protect these rare beauties that grace our natural landscapes," Yumaklı emphasized.

The sighting of the albino jackal marks a significant event in Türkiye’s biodiversity, prompting discussions about the conservation of rare species and the country's unique natural heritage.