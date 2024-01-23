Türkiye records first sighting of the rare albino jackal

Türkiye records first sighting of the rare albino jackal

ANKARA
Türkiye records first sighting of the rare albino jackal

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced that in a rare occurrence, Türkiye has recorded its first sighting of an "albino jackal" through his official social media account.

Expressing awe at witnessing a phenomenon seldom seen in nature, Yumaklı stated, "For the first time in our country, an 'albino jackal' has been documented. May its life be long, and may our green homeland always be its sanctuary."

Minister Yumaklı extended his gratitude to farmer Ramazan Gül, who captured the animal on camera and notified the Directorate General for Nature Conservation and National Parks officials. "We appreciate the efforts of nature enthusiasts like Mr. Gül, who contribute to the documentation and preservation of our wildlife richness. Together, we will remain aware of and protect these rare beauties that grace our natural landscapes," Yumaklı emphasized.

The sighting of the albino jackal marks a significant event in Türkiye’s biodiversity, prompting discussions about the conservation of rare species and the country's unique natural heritage.

sighted,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector
LATEST NEWS

  1. Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

    Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

  2. Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

    Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

  3. NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

    NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

  4. MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

    MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

  5. MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28

    MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28
Recommended
MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation
MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28

MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28
Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine war in New York

Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine war in New York
Ethical concerns arise as families push kids into limelight

Ethical concerns arise as families push kids into limelight
Snowfall alert issued for 23 cities

Snowfall alert issued for 23 cities
Doctors perform groundbreaking heart surgery on young girl

Doctors perform groundbreaking heart surgery on young girl
WORLD Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

A single town in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region has seen 10,000 to 15,000 people killed since April, with paramilitaries allied with Arab militias potentially committing crimes against humanity there, according to a U.N. report on Jan. 22.
ECONOMY Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi Jinping's crackdown on official corruption has ripped through a secretive missile force, the Communist Party elite, the national football team, and now risks hammering a finance industry already grappling with an economic slowdown.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".