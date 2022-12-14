Türkiye records first cases of Strep A infection

Buse Özel- ISTANBUL
Türkiye has recorded three children in three different provinces as the first cases of Strep A bacterial infection, which has claimed the lives of more than 10 children in Europe and the U.S. so far.

Three children in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and the western province of Izmir were diagnosed with Strep A infection, which is rapidly spreading in the U.K. and the U.S.

The child, who was hospitalized in Ankara, was taken to intensive care, while the child in Istanbul was diagnosed with Strep A-induced meningitis.

Strep A bacteria, which causes severe illnesses, was observed in Türkiye in previous years, pediatrician Ergin Çiftçi stated.

“In the cases of this disease in our country, we have never encountered death before. All of the patients regained their health. But the deaths caused by the bacteria abroad are worrisome. It is necessary to stay cautious,” Çiftçi explained.

Pointing out that patients can regain their health in a short time if precautions are taken and the disease is diagnosed early, Çiftçi underlined that there is an approved treatment for the disease.

“This is a curable disease, and antibiotics should be immediately used for the patient. It is not a disease like COVID-19, about which nothing is known or is without a cure,” he explained.

The most appropriate and fastest treatment is using antibiotics, Çiftçi pointed out.

“It is a highly antibiotic-sensitive bacterium, and its contagiousness ends within 24 hours after the antibiotic is given,” Çiftçi added.

