Türkiye records 889,598 births in 2025

ANKARA

Türkiye recorded 889,598 births in 2025, with “Alya” emerging as the most popular name for baby girls and “Alparslan” remaining the top choice for boys, according to Interior Ministry data.

Of the babies born last year, 456,932 were boys and 432,666 were girls. As in 2024, “Alparslan” ranked first among male names, given to 7,651 newborn boys. It was followed by “Göktuğ” (6,109), “Metehan” (5,492), “Yusuf” (4,708), “Kerem” (4,154) and “Miran” (3,877). “Atlas” and “Ömer” were also among the most frequently chosen names for boys.

For girls, the rankings shifted. “Alya” took the top spot in 2025, replacing “Defne,” who had led the list the previous year. A total of 8,953 baby girls were named “Alya,” followed by “Defne” (7,873) and “Gökçe” (7,692). Other popular names included “Zeynep” (6,338), “Asel” (5,977), “Umay” (5,728) and “Asya” (5,165), while “Elisa,” “İnci,” “Duru” and “Elif” also featured prominently.

The figures come as Türkiye intensifies efforts to reverse a long-term decline in birth rates. The government had designated 2025 as the “Year of the Family,” citing concerns over demographic sustainability.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the country’s total fertility rate has fallen to 1.48, well below the replacement level of 2.1.

Since 2016, Türkiye’s fertility rate has persistently remained below the renewal benchmark, prompting relevant authorities to carry out a thorough examination of the causes and potential solutions.

Authorities attribute the trend largely to rising ages of marriage and parenthood and have rolled out incentives, including interest-free marriage loans, to encourage family formation.