Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war

Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war

ANKARA
Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced Türkiye's willingness to take responsibility for establishing a new security mechanism in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with regional actors, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"Our goal is to get our region out of this whirlpool it has been dragged into," Erdoğan told the media following a cabinet meeting late on Oct. 31.

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of creating a security mechanism through cooperation with the regional stakeholders. "As Türkiye, we are ready to take responsibility if such a step is taken," he stated.

The president also reiterated his call for a peace conference involving all relevant parties.

In his address, Erdoğan took the opportunity to criticize the response of European countries, particularly the EU, to the conflict. He accused them of "failing the test of humanity" in Gaza by not taking a more proactive stance.

"For exactly 25 days, everything that belongs to humanity has been destroyed one by one in Gaza, but the EU cannot even come out and call for a ceasefire, let alone condemn Israel," he stated.

Erdoğan also turned his attention to international media organizations, accusing them of "failing to report critically on the situation, even in the face of numerous casualties, including their employees."

"Those who are watching the deaths of thousands of Gaza children today will have no value in anything they say tomorrow," he remarked. "The main thing is to speak in difficult times, to express the truth today."

The president further condemned the recent targeting of a Turkish-run hospital in Gaza, describing it as "the latest victim of Israeli barbarism." Erdoğan underscored the importance of respecting humanitarian norms even in times of conflict.

"Hospitals are not touched even in the war, ambulances carrying patients are not hit, the health infrastructure of a country or city is not destroyed. This is the biggest difference between organizations and states," he stated.

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to a "humane, just and honorable approach" to the conflict.

"We state that security cannot be achieved by shedding more blood, killing more children, hitting more hospitals, schools, mosques, churches and marketplaces, and dropping more bombs on Gaza," he said. "We believe that Israel, which seems to have completely lost its state mind and acts like an organization, should be stopped as soon as possible."

Erdoğan also confirmed that negotiations are ongoing to "hold the perpetrators of war crimes committed in Gaza accountable before the law."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Influencer detained over money laundering

Influencer detained over money laundering
LATEST NEWS

  1. Influencer detained over money laundering

    Influencer detained over money laundering

  2. Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

    Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

  3. Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

    Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

  4. Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

    Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

  5. Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp

    Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp
Recommended
Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan
Ankara condemns Israeli attack on Turkish-run hospital

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on Turkish-run hospital
Athens may offer easy Greek island visas for Turks: Local media

Athens may offer easy Greek island visas for Turks: Local media
Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Israeli-Hamas conflict

Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Israeli-Hamas conflict
World leaders extend congratulations on Türkiyes 100th anniversary

World leaders extend congratulations on Türkiye's 100th anniversary
Diplomats return to reevaluate ties with Türkiye: Israel

Diplomats return to reevaluate ties with Türkiye: Israel
WORLD Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians were arrested Tuesday in New York for evading US sanctions to ship electronic components for weapons used by Moscow in its war in Ukraine, authorities said.
ECONOMY We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve a more balanced, inclusive and sustainable high growth level, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, also vowing to reinstate fiscal discipline.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.