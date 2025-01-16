Türkiye ready to cooperate with Syria on fight against ISIL

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that Türkiye is ready to collaborate with the new Syrian administration in combating ISIL and monitoring the prisons and camps where its members and their families are held.

Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın hosted their Syrian counterparts Asaad al-Shibani, Murhaf Abu Qasra and Anas Khattab in a first official trip from Damascus to Ankara after the fall of Assad rule.

Fidan and al-Shibani delivered remarks at a joint press conference after 3+3 format talks late on Jan. 15.

“We have informed them [the Syrian government] and the neighboring countries that we are ready to provide operational support in the fight against the DAESH,” Fidan said, using Arabic acronym for ISIL.

Türkiye has taken steps recently on this matter, Fidan said, adding this cooperation with the new administration will include controlling the prisons and the camps in eastern Syria.

The prisons housing around 10,000 ISIL terrorists and the camps sheltering approximately 50,000 people are controlled by the YPG, the United States' local partner in Syria. Türkiye and Syria have called on the YPG to disband and are working to convince the U.S. that they are capable of taking over control of these facilities.

In response to a question, Fidan stated that the Turkish and Syrian delegations discussed counterterrorism efforts, emphasizing the need for intelligence sharing and operational cooperation between the two countries. On the same matter, al-Shibani stressed that there is no need for the presence of such groups in Syria as the country entered a new era.

"We assure that Syria will not pose any threat to any country, especially to our neighboring country, in any way," he said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whose main pillar is YPG, has its presence in the northeastern part of the country, the minister said. “We are working to bring the region back under the sovereignty of the central government and to restore the Arab identity,” he added.

He stated that the new administration is working to create a political environment for dialogue among Syria's religious and ethnic groups to shape the country's future, with preparations underway for the National Dialogue Conference, which will involve 1,200 participants.

“Political, economic and social issues will be raised there. Obviously this will be a new experience for us. This will be the first time that Syrians will discuss their own future,” he stated.

Fidan reiterated that Türkiye will stand with Syria as it is trying to rebuild its future, calling on the Western powers to lift the sanctions on Syria. He also said Türkiye's general consulate in Aleppo will start its functions on Jan. 20.