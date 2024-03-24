Türkiye ready to cooperate with Russia against terrorism: Erdoğan 

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has condemned the “heinous terrorist attack" in Moscow, as he expressed his country’s readiness to cooperate with Russia in combating terrorism in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack targeting innocent civilians," Erdogan told a public rally in the capital Ankara on March 23.

"Terrorism is unacceptable no matter who it comes from or who the perpetrator is."

Erdoğan said that Türkiye shared Russia's pain, adding: "We'll continue to fight against terror, the common enemy of humanity."

In a phone call with Putin after the rally, Erdoğan expressed "his deep sorrow and condolences ... for the terrorist attack in Moscow, “his office said.

Erdoğan also told the Russian leader that "the attack demonstrated the need to end the crises in the region peacefully as soon as possible,” adding that Türkiye was ready to cooperate with Moscow in the fight against terror.

Russia on March 23 said it had arrested 11 people - including four gunmen - over the Crocus City Hall attack claimed by the ISIL terrorist organization.

