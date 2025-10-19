FM: Türkiye ready to act as guarantor if Gaza truce yields two-state deal

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Oct. 18 that Türkiye is prepared to assume a de facto guarantor role if a two-state solution is implemented following the Gaza ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

“If an agreement acceptable to the Palestinians is reached, we are ready to do our part. Should a two-state solution be realized, Türkiye is prepared to take on the responsibility of a de facto guarantor," he said in televised remarks on broadcaster Ülke TV.

The Turkish top diplomat said Ankara has so far acted as a mediator in efforts to bring the Gaza war to an end, promoting peace through its close ties and longstanding support for Palestinian causes.

He said expecting “full trust” in Israel is unrealistic, emphasizing instead the importance of international pressure to ensure accountability.

An "early task force" has been formed to address operational issues during the ceasefire process in Gaza, including problems related to the exchange of hostages and bodies, he added.

The group’s work aims to maintain communication and coordination on the ground, he said.

The minister said discussions are continuing on three institutional mechanisms outlined in U.S. President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan for Gaza: a task force, a peace council and a stabilization force. However, their mandates and composition are not yet finalized.

Fidan stressed that Türkiye’s defense and intelligence coordination demonstrates its willingness to accept greater responsibility if peace is achieved.

A summit was held on Oct. 13 in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to sign a document cementing the Gaza ceasefire.

Erdoğan, Trump, al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani formally signed the agreement supporting the truce and a lasting peace in Gaza.