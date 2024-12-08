Türkiye ranks third globally in cryptocurrency ownership: Report

ISTANBUL

Türkiye ranks third globally in cryptocurrency ownership after the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, according to a report by Triple-A.

In 2024, the cryptocurrency ownership rate in Türkiye was 19.3 percent. This is 25.3 percent for the United Arab Emirates and 24.4 for Singapore.

Argentina and Thailand ranked fourth and fifth at 18.9 percent and 17.6 percent of ownership.

Today, 562 million people across the globe own some or various forms of digital currencies, up from 420 million in 2023, the report said, adding that 6.8 percent of the entire world population own and use digital currencies.

The most popular cryptocurrencies in Türkiye are Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to a separate report by the Turkish trading platform Paribu.

Three out of every four people in the country use cryptocurrencies for short-term trading, and seven out of every 10 people who trade with cryptocurrencies trade with Bitcoin, according to Paribu’s findings. Ethereum ranked second at 29 percent.

According to Paribu’s "Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey," one out of every four people in Türkiye who trade cryptocurrencies started their transactions within the last six months.

One-third of those who trade cryptocurrencies check their accounts at least once a day, the report said.

Triple-A’s report showed that 34 percent of cryptocurrency owners in the world are aged 24-35, the highest percentage among all age groups.

Asia leads the surge, with crypto ownership rising from 268.2 million to 326.8 million, a 21.8 percent increase. North America follows closely, with ownership climbing from 52.1 million to 72.2 million.

Meanwhile, in South America, cryptocurrency ownership soared from 25.5 million to 55.2 million, an impressive 116.5 percent increase, according to the report.