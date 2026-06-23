Türkiye ranks fourth in slashing gas-fired power generation

ISTANBUL

Türkiye was the world’s fourth-largest country to scale back electricity generation from natural gas over the 2015–2025 decade, according to a report published by international energy think tank Ember.

Türkiye reduced its gas-fired electricity generation by 21 terawatt-hours over the past decade.

Japan ranked first with an 80 terawatt-hour decline, followed by Vietnam with a 29 terawatt-hour decrease and Brazil with a 25 terawatt-hour reduction.

The report said this trend among economies dependent on imported natural gas reflects a structural transformation aimed at addressing price volatility and energy security risks.

According to the report, strong growth in solar and wind power has reduced the role of natural gas in the global electricity system, while electricity demand more than doubled over the past 25 years as a result of industrialization and electrification, reaching 31,774 terawatt-hours in 2025.

The share of natural gas in meeting new electricity demand fell to historically low levels. Natural gas accounted for 33 percent of global demand growth in the 2001-2005 period, but this figure declined to 11 percent in the 2021-2025 period.

During the same period, electricity generation from solar power increased by 636 terawatt-hours, or 30 percent, reaching 17 times the growth recorded in natural gas generation. Solar energy alone met approximately 75 percent of the increase in global electricity demand.