Türkiye ranks first worldwide in seven agricultural products

ANKARA
Türkiye has consolidated its position as one of the world’s leading agricultural producers, ranking first globally in seven key crops and securing a top-three position in 22 products, according to data from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

With 38.6 million hectares of farmland, the country produces a wide range of goods, from fruits and vegetables to grains and strategic crops, and plays an increasingly influential role in global supply chains.

Türkiye leads global production of hazelnuts, figs, apricots, poppy seeds, cherries, quinces and carob.

These products place the country at the top of international rankings and highlight its competitive strength, particularly in specialty crops.

Recent figures show Türkiye is the world’s largest apricot producer with 750,000 tons, well ahead of Uzbekistan, Iran, Italy and Algeria. It also dominates cherry production, harvesting nearly 737,000 tons — around 25 percent of global output of 2.97 million tons.

In fig production, Türkiye again holds the top spot, producing 356,000 tons annually. Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Iran make up the next tier of major producers.

Hazelnuts remain one of the country’s most prominent export commodities. Of the world’s 1.12 million tons of in-shell hazelnuts, Türkiye produces 650,000 tons — more than half of global output. Italy, the United States, Azerbaijan and Chile follow at a distance.

Türkiye is also the world’s largest quince producer, with 192,000 tons out of a global total of 687,000 tons.

The country leads global production of carob with 24,561 tons, followed by Morocco, Lebanon, Algeria and Tunisia. It is similarly dominant in poppy seeds, producing 7,922 tons out of the world’s 10,578-ton supply. Palestine, Serbia and North Macedonia follow.

Beyond these leading categories, Türkiye ranks second worldwide in cucumber and sour cherry (morello) production.

