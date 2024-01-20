Türkiye ranks first in cigarettes smoked: Report

ANKARA

Türkiye has emerged as the leading nation globally for the highest number of cigarettes smoked, earning the disconcerting distinction with 17.1 cigarettes per capita per day, according to a European Union (EU) Statistics Office report.

Türkiye ranks first in the world with 17.1 cigarettes per capita per day, followed by its neighbor Greece with 15.7 cigarettes, while this rate is 15.5 in Israel, 15.5 in Japan and 15.4 in Austria, the report said.

Meanwhile, a "Tobacco Control Plan 2018-2023" report highlights that at least one out of every four people in the total population aged 15 years and above in Türkiye smokes. According to this ratio, nearly 20 million people in the country are regular smokers.

This sobering statistic sheds light on the pervasive smoking culture in the country and emphasizes the importance of promoting a healthier lifestyle to society.

Around 2 billion people worldwide are addicted to cigarettes and other tobacco products. While trends show smoking to be on the decline globally, electronic cigarettes and vapes, advertised as an alternative to smoking regular cigarettes, are on the rise, especially among those of younger ages.

Experts warn that the chemicals in electronic cigarettes, which are perceived to be less harmful than cigarettes, are at least as harmful as those found in cigarette smoke and advise quitting rather than seeking different methods to stop smoking.

Consequently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for urgent action to control the use of electronic cigarettes in order to minimize harm to public health.