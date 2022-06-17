Türkiye ranks fifth in aesthetic procedure practices: Report

  • June 17 2022 11:58:00

ISTANBUL
Türkiye has become the fifth top country in the world to make the most aesthetic procedures according to a report conducted by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). It ranks as second and third in the world with rhinoplasty and Botox respectively which contributes to its general ranking.

The report was prepared solely on the data collected from plastic surgeons and it presents the trends in the top ten countries with the highest number of plastic surgery procedures. It reveals how plastic surgery procedures vary depending on different geographies and how beauty trends that rule the world become similar.

“In 2020, the most performed surgical and non-surgical procedures in the world are breast augmentation, liposuction, blepharoplasty, Botox, hyaluronic acid injection, and epilation,” said ISAPS Patient Safety Board Member Prof. Dr. Akın Yücel.

“There has been a change in beauty trends since the 2000s. Starting with Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian- big breasts, tiny waists and large hips have become the trend. The food industry also plays a major role in this shift,” he said.

According to Yücel, the height of breast implants, waist sculpting, and Brazilian butt lifts (BBL) can be attributed to this current beauty trend.

“Blepharoplasties are always at the top because both genders get this surgery because they are relatively inexpensive and easier in comparison,” he added.

Yücel also said that Botox and fillers started to increase after the number of surgeries decreased due to the 2008 economic crisis.

He said he thinks the fact that they are easy to apply and cheap has led to a high demand for these processes.

“The increased demand has enabled the beauty industry to develop more effective and safer fillers. Especially with influencers and social media, full lips, high cheekbones and sharp jawlines created a huge market for young people,” he added.

“Male patients only cover about 10 percent when it comes to plastic surgery, and this rate has been increasing very slowly over the years. However, the number of male patients in non-surgical procedures is increasing rapidly,” Yücel said.

According to Yücel, men do not undergo a lot of aesthetic procedures in Türkiye.

One out of every four patients of plastic surgeons in Türkiye is a foreigner. According to this criterion, Türkiye ranks second in the world after Mexico. Most patients come from Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

“Türkiye and other Mediterranean countries, and Israel and Iran are at the top for rhinoplasties,” Yücel said.

“This is because the noses in these countries are larger, have humps and larges bones,” he added.

In 2020, more than 10 million people in the world had plastic surgery and approximately 14.5 million people had non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

Yücel said that according to the Global Survey of 2020, a slight decrease in the number of surgeries and procedures compared to the previous year was seen.

He thinks the reason behind this is the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and consequently the lockdowns.

“I think that in 2021, the number of aesthetic operations and procedures will increase significantly not only in our country but also all over the world,” he said.

