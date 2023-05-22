Türkiye ranks 2nd in salmon production in world

ISTANBUL
Salmon production in Türkiye exceeded 190,000 tons in 2022, as the country ranked second in the world after Iran, the statistics by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has revealed.

While Iran produced nearly 194,000 tons of salmon, over 1 million tons were produced in 77 countries, the FAO’s report stated.

The report revealed that production in Türkiye exceeded 190,000 tons last year, as nearly 50 million of them were consumed in the domestic market.

Most of the production was made in the eastern province of Elazığ, the southwestern province of Muğla and the Black Sea province of Samsun, while the increase in the production was also reflected in the export figures.

In 2022, a total of 69,380 tons of salmon were exported from Türkiye, generating a revenue of $451 million.

According to the data of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the most essential species in salmon farming is rainbow trout.

Most salmon exported countries were Russia and EU member states.

Producing 16 percent of the world’s salmon, Türkiye was among the top four countries in the salmon export ranking in the last five years.

