Türkiye pushing diplomacy on Iran tensions, calls for de-escalation: Erdoğan

Türkiye pushing diplomacy on Iran tensions, calls for de-escalation: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye pushing diplomacy on Iran tensions, calls for de-escalation: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that Türkiye is making “necessary appeals and initiatives” to reduce tensions, extend the ceasefire, and continue talks over US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

“The Israeli government, which is known to be unhappy with the ceasefire process, must not be allowed to sabotage it,” Erdoğan said during his Justice and Development (AK) Party parliamentary group meeting.

“Negotiations cannot be held with clenched fists. Weapons must not be allowed to speak again instead of words. The window of opportunity opened by the ceasefire must be utilized,” he said.

Erdoğan also praised Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, saying he “congratulates from the heart my dear friend Sanchez, who has taken a firm stance against the threats of butcher Netanyahu in Gaza.”

Regarding regional stability, he said: “If there is to be peace in our region, it will be despite the Zionist regime. If stability is achieved, it will again be despite the Israeli government.”

“We will continue to call the oppressor an oppressor, the pirate a pirate, and the killer a killer, and to be the voice of the children of Gaza and to listen to the cries of mothers whose hearts are burning,” he added.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would also “continue to defend the rights of our brothers whose lands are occupied in the West Bank and to be the follower of the cause of children killed in their sleep in Lebanon.”

“We are always ready to be the voice of peace and to lead peace efforts with the principle of peace at home, peace in the region, and peace in the world,” he stressed.

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism directed at him and Türkiye, Erdoğan said: “I remind the ‘baby killers’ who speak against me and our country of some facts: The Republic of Türkiye is not an ordinary state.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday slammed Netanyahu for remarks targeting Erdoğan, saying targeting the Turkish leader is a result of "the discomfort caused by the truths we have expressed on every platform."

Netanyahu, who is called the Adolf Hitler of this era due to his crimes, is known for his records, said the ministry in a statement.

Noting the arrest warrant that has been issued for Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, the statement warned about Netanyahu's attempts, which aim to undermine the ongoing peace talks and continue his expansionist policies in the region.

The statement further reiterated Türkiye's determination in its efforts to hold Netanyahu accountable for his crimes, along with supporting innocent civilians.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct

Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct

    Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct

  2. Şimşek, Central Bank chief meet investors in New York

    Şimşek, Central Bank chief meet investors in New York

  3. Sentence increased to 17 years for key suspect in Narin Güran murder

    Sentence increased to 17 years for key suspect in Narin Güran murder

  4. Treasury raises $2 billion through Eurobond issue

    Treasury raises $2 billion through Eurobond issue

  5. US returns Smyrna-origin marble head to Türkiye

    US returns Smyrna-origin marble head to Türkiye
Recommended
Sentence increased to 17 years for key suspect in Narin Güran murder

Sentence increased to 17 years for key suspect in Narin Güran murder
IEA chief Birol named sole Turkish figure on Time’s most influential list

IEA chief Birol named sole Turkish figure on Time’s most influential list
Türkiye orders 83 arrests over online praise for school shootings

Türkiye orders 83 arrests over online praise for school shootings
Türkiye mourns school shooting victims amid new findings on attack

Türkiye mourns school shooting victims amid new findings on attack
Four officials suspended after school shooting in southeastern Türkiye

Four officials suspended after school shooting in southeastern Türkiye
Historic Balıklı Greek Hospital restored after 2022 fire

Historic Balıklı Greek Hospital restored after 2022 fire
Two Greeks held for waving Orthodox Christian flag at Hagia Sophia

Two Greeks held for waving Orthodox Christian flag at Hagia Sophia
WORLD Russian strikes kill at least 16 across Ukraine

Russian strikes kill at least 16 across Ukraine

Russian strikes killed at least 14 people in Ukraine, local authorities said Thursday, after Moscow rained missiles and drones on its neighbour in overnight attacks.
ECONOMY Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct

Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct

Eurozone inflation leapt to 2.6 percent in March on the back of surging energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East, revised figures from the EU's statistics agency showed Thursday.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿