Türkiye promotes its 1st intelligence test

ANKARA
Authorities have come together for a promotional event to introduce Türkiye’s first domestic artificial intelligence-based psychological assessment tool, developed in a bid to evaluate the cognitive abilities of gifted young individuals.

Designed within the scope of a program initiated by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), the Turkish National Intelligence Scale (TUZÖ) is a significant undertaking that will advance social progress, according to the Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin noted that the tool specifically addresses the nation's shortcomings in recognizing extraordinarily talented individuals, highlighting the high expense of acquiring intelligence tests developed in foreign countries. Furthermore, those purchased tests cast questions on whether they comply with the nation's culture and population's aptitudes.

They also arouse suspicion of possible data transfer, according to Tekin. “As a result, there were several problems that perplexed and unsettled us about these tests and throughout their application procedure,” he said, unveiling their motivation for initiating the groundbreaking development.

Developed in line with national norms and values, this tool might also be utilized in regions with cultural dynamics similar to Türkiye, Tekin added, emphasizing the potential of the country to transform into a significant hub in the field as a result.

Professor Dr. Sirel Karakaş, the project manager, also provided insight into the specifics of TUZÖ's operations.

According to Karakaş, the intelligence tool boasts subtests spanning 37 intelligence domains and arranged under 13 major intelligence categories.

Emphasizing that they developed the distinctive tool by considering both social and cultural components, Karakaş underlined that the nation will no longer be reliant on outside sources in terms of intelligence testing, echoing Tekin’s sentiments. “Instead of being solely a user, our nation has become a test producer. Thus, the country is now a significant player in the market for test producers.”

Educational specialist Mustafa Otrar noted the tool features both computer-based and paper-and-pencil tests, as they educate pupils by taking into account all possibilities of technology in addition to the traditional methods.

