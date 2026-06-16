Türkiye plans to remove stray dogs from streets by year-end

Türkiye plans to remove stray dogs from streets by year-end

ANKARA
Türkiye plans to remove stray dogs from streets by year-end

 

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi has announced that stray dogs across the country will be collected and placed in shelters by the end of the year.

Speaking during a meeting with representatives from animal rights associations, Çiftçi discussed ongoing efforts concerning stray animals and said that the collection rate would soon reach 100 percent.

The government has defended the new approach by citing public safety and animal welfare concerns, arguing that bringing stray dogs under shelter management would help create safer living environments for both people and animals.

However, experts and animal rights organizations have raised concerns about the country’s shelter infrastructure. A report prepared by the Animal Rights Monitoring Committee (HAKİM) and Yaşamdan Yana Association on municipal animal shelters in Türkiye found that only 273 out of 1,111 municipalities operate shelters.

The report, published in February 2025, stated that shelters nationwide have a combined capacity of approximately 89,451 animals. The figure falls far short of the estimated number of stray dogs living on the streets, which the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has put at around 4 million.

The move comes after heated debates over Türkiye’s controversial stray dog law, which replaced the long-standing “catch-neuter-release” method with mandatory sheltering and rehabilitation. The Animal Protection Law, ratified in July last year and enacted in December, requires municipalities to collect stray animals and transfer them to shelters until adoption.

The planned collection campaign has triggered mixed reactions nationwide. While some groups support measures aimed at improving public safety, animal rights advocates warn that inadequate shelter conditions, overcrowding and limited resources could negatively affect animal welfare.

Experts emphasize that collecting stray dogs alone may not provide a long-term solution, arguing that sustainable management requires a combination of measures, including widespread neutering programs, adoption initiatives, improved shelter standards and stronger support for local governments.

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