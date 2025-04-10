Türkiye plans over 60 Moon missions in next decade

ANKARA
Türkiye plans to conduct more than 60 scientific missions on the Moon over the next decade as part of its efforts to secure a larger role in global lunar research.

The country’s lunar program involves the development of high-tech products to measure radiation, image the Moon’s surface, and investigate the origin of water on the lunar surface.

The Earth-Moon economy, driven by major players in lunar exploration, is expected to reach a cumulative value of $150 billion by 2040. NASA-led initiatives, including Gateway, the International Laser Ranging Service, and Artemis, are working to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon.

Under its National Space Program, Türkiye is preparing for its first lunar mission by 2028.

The country aims to become a leading player in lunar research by reaching the Earth’s satellite onboard a domestically produced spacecraft with a homegrown propulsion system.

Türkiye’s lunar program includes the development of a range of technologies, such as a lunar telescope, a narrow-field radiometer, radiation dosimeters, calorimeters, and high-resolution cameras for surveying and imaging the Moon’s surface.

The program’s objectives include determining the origin of water on the Moon’s surface, studying the structure of magnetospheres, analyzing temperature distribution on the lunar surface, and assessing radiation levels both on the Moon and in Earth’s orbit.

Through its National Space Program, Türkiye is positioning itself to contribute to the rapidly expanding global space and lunar economy.

