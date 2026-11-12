Türkiye plans building checks every five years

Türkiye plans building checks every five years

ANKARA
Türkiye plans building checks every five years

Draft rules target unauthorized changes to structural columns. (DHA Photo)

Türkiye plans mandatory building inspections every five years from Jan. 1, 2027, under a ministry draft aimed at preventing unauthorized structural alterations and improving earthquake safety.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry’s draft covers buildings with Building Identity Certificates, required for completed buildings granted occupancy permits since 2021.

Inspectors would check floor counts, footprints, facade projections and basement and ground-floor columns against approved plans. Checks would also cover cracks requiring reinforcement, retaining walls, elevator inspections and documented building use.

Assignments would rotate among firms. Firms assigned each January electronically would have two months from assignment to visit with a building manager, owner or neighborhood headman. Law enforcement would accompany teams facing threats or violence.

Photographic and video evidence of violations would go to municipalities or governorates for demolition, sealing or reinforcement procedures under the Zoning Law.

Reports would identify when violations occurred, responsible inspection firms and managers, and inspectors by name and auditor number.

Separately, buildings seeking permits from Jan. 1, 2027, with construction areas of at least 10,000 square meters would need a Building Lifecycle Analysis Certificate alongside an Energy Performance Certificate.

The ministry linked damage in past major earthquakes partly to column cutting and wall demolition, especially in commercial premises. From 2011 through last year, 1.1 million new and 330,000 existing buildings received energy certificates.

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