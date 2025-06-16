Türkiye opens door to foreign shepherds amid labor shortage

ANKARA
In response to a growing labor crisis in the livestock sector, Türkiye has begun accepting work permit applications for foreign shepherds, aiming to ease the chronic shortage that has left local breeders struggling to find workers despite offering generous salaries.

This new measure aims to ensure the long-term sustainability of animal husbandry and could offer much-needed relief to the sector, according to Nihat Çelik, the head of the Sheep and Goat Breeders' Association, TÜDKİYEB.

Applications officially opened on June 12, under new guidelines published by the Labor and Social Security Ministry.

While emphasizing that priority will continue to be given to Turkish citizens, Çelik noted that the inability to meet demand through local labor has made it necessary to bring in experienced shepherds from abroad.

According to the ministry’s guidelines, Turkish livestock businesses may apply for foreign shepherd permits if they own at least 200 small livestock animals.

Both foreigners residing legally in Türkiye for at least six months and those coming from abroad are eligible, provided their employers apply on their behalf. A maximum of three foreign workers can be employed per farm.

The new regulation also includes the rollout of a labor force adaptation program, which aims to better integrate foreign workers into the agricultural labor market.

Çelik urged for the swift implementation of the program, calling it an important part of the broader solution to the shepherd shortage.

The shortage of shepherds in Türkiye has worsened in recent years, with breeders across the country increasingly unable to find locals willing to do the work, even at salaries significantly above the national average.

In May last year, daily Milliyet reported that livestock owners were offering monthly wages of up to 60,000 Turkish liras (approximately $1,522), along with food, accommodation and clothing, yet still failed to attract applicants.

In regions such as Erzurum, Ankara, Erzincan and Sivas, breeders described months-long struggles to hire shepherds despite posting listings online and through social networks.

The shortage has also driven many to employ undocumented foreign workers, mostly from countries such as Iran and Afghanistan.

In one case in Hakkari province, five shepherds brought from Iran were deported and fined for working without permits. Their Turkish employers were also issued steep fines.

By allowing legal employment of foreign shepherds, authorities hope to both curb informal labor practices and stabilize a sector essential for domestic meat and dairy production.

