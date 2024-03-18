Türkiye on top of summer holidaymakers' list

Türkiye on top of summer holidaymakers' list

ANTALYA
Türkiye on top of summer holidaymakers list

Türkiye ranks first in bookings in the tourism market of the United Kingdom, Benelux and Scandinavian countries and Germany, a sector representative has announced.

Evaluating the year 2024 for Türkiye and Antalya tourism after the ITB Berlin Tourism Fair, Kaan Kavaloğlu, the president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers Association, mentioned that initial data was collected from the World Travel Market WTM London in November and the Utrecht Fair in the Netherlands.

Emphasizing the significance of the ITB Berlin Fair as the most important tourism fair for the mass tourism movement, Kavaloğlu stated that it allows them to observe how the season will begin and take shape, as all tour operators, including German and British ones, are present.

Referring to the goals announced by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy of attracting 60 million tourists and $60 billion in tourism revenue, Kavaloğlu believed that Antalya will exceed 17 million tourists this year.

Kavaloğlu noted that the European Union has poorly recovered from the pandemic and is now trying to generate demand for tourism activities in its own domestic market, such as Spain, Italy, France, Greece and Portugal.

However, he emphasized that world tourism without Antalya and Türkiye is not possible, as they offer a cost-benefit analysis that is favorable to consumers.

He also highlighted that during the meetings with tour operators at the Berlin Fair, it was evident that Türkiye is currently in first place in terms of sales from the U.K., Benelux and Scandinavian countries and Germany.

Assessing the Russian market, Kavaloğlu mentioned that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which are key source markets for Türkiye, is a significant disadvantage. Kavaloğlu expressed that the end of this war at the beginning of the second half of the season would be very positive for tourism.

Additionally, the Israel-Palestine tension in the immediate south of Türkiye also affects the arrival of tourists from the Middle East.

holidaymakers, location,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek

    Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek

  2. Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of 'Mad Max'

    Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of 'Mad Max'

  3. EU and Egypt sign 7.4 bn euro deal focussed on energy, migration

    EU and Egypt sign 7.4 bn euro deal focussed on energy, migration

  4. N Korea fires ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul

    N Korea fires ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul

  5. Israeli army launches operation at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

    Israeli army launches operation at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital
Recommended
Nation set to mark Çanakkale victory in 109th year

Nation set to mark Çanakkale victory in 109th year
Quake early warning system to be installed in western province, expert says

Quake early warning system to be installed in western province, expert says
Precautions taken for nesting sea turtles in country’s south

Precautions taken for nesting sea turtles in country’s south
Missing workers’ truck found at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

Missing workers’ truck found at landslide-hit Erzincan mine
Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory

Istanbul exhibition to commemorate Çanakkale victory
Erdoğan says Türkiye poised to ascend as global power

Erdoğan says Türkiye poised to ascend as global power
WORLD Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of Mad Max

Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of 'Mad Max'

The U.N. children's agency chief offered a dire assessment Sunday of the chaotic situation in Haiti, saying it was "almost like a scene out of 'Mad Max,'" which depicted a violent and lawless post-apocalyptic future.
ECONOMY Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Central Bank has a free hand, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Türkiye’s Central Bank has a ‘free hand’ and policymakers at the bank will do what is necessary to reduce inflation, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence overshadows Süper Lig match

Violence broke out between supporters of Trabzonspor and players from Fenerbahçe after a Turkish top-flight league match on Sunday.
﻿