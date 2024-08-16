Türkiye on 3-day high alert as wildfires spread

As Türkiye remains on high alert due to wildfires across multiple regions, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has announced that the flames on the historical Gallipoli Peninsula were brought under control, however, a severe wildfire in Manisa continues to rage on for a third day.

The fire in the western city of Manisa’s Gördes district has been spreading since Aug. 14. The blaze, which was partially controlled, has continued due to extreme heat, low humidity and winds exceeding 70 kilometers per hour.

“The fire is not yet 100 percent under control, as there is still a small area of concern,” Yumaklı said, as firefighting efforts intensify.

Several villages have been evacuated, with numerous homes destroyed, and residents have been moved to safer areas.

The fire in the western province of Çanakkale, which spread across approximately 700 hectares and initially threatened the region’s significant historical sites, had originated from a spark caused by a faulty roadside electric relay.

“Our struggle has borne fruit, I am pleased to announce that the fire in Çanakkale’s Eceabat district is under control,” Yumaklı said.

In a statement from the Fire Management Center in Eceabat, Yumaklı highlighted the swift response to the fire, which began at 9 a.m. on Aug. 15. Within three minutes, firefighting teams were on the scene, supported by numerous vehicles and 450 personnel.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has also been actively involved in addressing the Çanakkale fire, particularly concerning the protection of World War I historical sites. The 57th Regiment Martyrdom and Conkbayırı locations were temporarily closed to visitors, and the Canterbury Cemetery near Anzac Cove suffered damage.

Efforts to restore the natural appearance of the affected areas are already being planned.

Meanwhile, the western province of İzmir is also battling a wildfire in its Karşıyaka district. A first which broke out on the night of Aug. 15 has spread significantly due to strong winds, prompting the evacuation of an animal shelter and a nearby village. İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban reported that the fire is still active across 4-5 regions, and firefighting efforts continue.

In Bolu’s Göynük district, over 100 hectares have been damaged by a wildfire ongoing for more than 22 hours, and precautionary evacuations have been made for several neighborhoods.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service emphasized that the risk of forest fires is high in the region where low humidity, high air temperature and strong winds will prevail for the next 3 days.

