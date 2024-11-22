Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

ANKARA

Turkish forces have neutralized nine PKK members in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 22.

According to the ministry, four were targeted in the Claw-Lock Operation region in northern Iraq. An additional five were "neutralized" in the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations zones in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the individuals in question surrendered, were killed or captured. PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

"The Mehmetçik [Turkish soldiers] will continue the heroic and selfless fight," the ministry said in a written statement. "We continue to fight terrorism and terrorists with all our might for our beloved homeland."

Security forces have "neutralized" one of the ringleaders of PKK in northern Iraq earlier this week.

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) "neutralized" Serhat Tagar, codenamed Mervan Hizan, with a pinpoint strike in northern Iraq's Gara region, security sources said on Nov. 21.

Tagar joined PKK in 2014, received military and ideological training in Gara and was active in northern Iraq's Zap region between 2017 and 2019, taking part in numerous subversive actions against security forces, the sources added.