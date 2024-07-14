Türkiye needs to utilize its huge potential in renewables: Minister

Türkiye needs to utilize its huge potential in renewables: Minister

TRABZON
Türkiye needs to utilize its huge potential in renewables: Minister

Türkiye has a huge potential in renewable energy that should be put to use, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

“We want to increase the installed capacity of 27,000 megawatts in solar and wind with an additional 60,000 megawatts by 2035,” Bayraktar told a meeting with businesspeople in the northern province of Trabzon.

Türkiye heavily relies on imported energy, which leads to a current account deficit, the minister said, adding that the government is working to address this issue.

“Türkiye has to engage domestic and renewable resources to the maximum extent in order to reduce its dependency on imported energy and to meet the growing demand for energy,” Bayraktar added, stressing that those solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal resources should be put in use.

Türkiye also needs to focus on the efficient use of energy, according to the minister.

He recalled that the 2030 Energy Efficiency Plan foresees $20 billion of investments in this field.

“We aim to realize these investments with the private sector and public institutions and to improve energy consumption by 16 percent and to target to create a less energy-intensive industry, buildings, transportation, and agriculture sectors,” Bayraktar said.

He also said that the Sakarya field, which holds 710 billion cubic meters of recoverable reserves, in the Black Sea is already producing natural gas that is enough to supply 2.4 million homes.

Daily production at the Sakarya field presently is around 5.5 million cubic meters, according to the minister.

Oil production from the 41 wells at the Gabar field in the country’s southeast has risen to 45,000 barrels a day, Bayraktar said, noting that the target is to increase production at this field to 100,000 barrels a day from 95 wells.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria

Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria

    Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria

  2. Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

    Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

  3. Kabuki star proves greatness beyond Danjuro lineage

    Kabuki star proves greatness beyond Danjuro lineage

  4. Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

    Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

  5. Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation

    Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation
Recommended
China posts disappointing growth as officials hold key meeting

China posts disappointing growth as officials hold key meeting
Auto production plunges 16 percent in June

Auto production plunges 16 percent in June
Norway largest investor in Türkiye in May: Report

Norway largest investor in Türkiye in May: Report
Big spenders on tax authorities’ radar

Big spenders on tax authorities’ radar
Türkiye puts its best foot forward to charm Chinese firms

Türkiye puts its best foot forward to charm Chinese firms
Labour to focus on turbo charging UK growth

Labour to focus on 'turbo charging' UK growth

WORLD Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic is undertaking its first expedition to the ship's wreckage in years, and those involved in the mission said they have both heavy hearts and lofty goals for a trip happening a year after a submersible disaster involving another firm killed five people.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic late winner as Spain triumphed in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, beating England 2-1 to confirm their re-emergence as a force on the international stage.
﻿