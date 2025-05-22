Türkiye needs new charter in a changing world: President Erdoğan

ANKARA

It is imperative for Türkiye to adopt a new constitution to continue its development in a changing world, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, urging that the country cannot secure its future with the current charter.

“Türkiye is changing, so is the world. We live in a new era and are moving forward toward another one. In such a rapidly changing world, is it possible for Türkiye to achieve anything with its current constitution whose main pillar was written during the junta period?” Erdoğan said on his return from Hungary on May 22.

Erdoğan, speaking to reporters on his return from Hungary where the informal leaders’ summit of the Turkic States Organization took place, explained the need for rewriting the Turkish constitution.

Despite amendments, the current constitution still holds the spirit of the 1980 military coup, Erdoğan said, repeating that he had been suggesting a totally new, civilian and democratic charter since he had entered into politics more than 40 years ago.

“I think the same way today. Türkiye cannot walk towards the future with a constitution written by coup plotters. Now we need a constitution written by civilians, not by coup plotters,” he stated.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is working on a new constitution but what is important is whether the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will join them, the president underlined.

“We tell them ‘Let’s join hands. Let’s set our commissions and rewrite a civilian constitution and introduce it to our nation’,” Erdoğan said, stressing that he sees no reason why this cannot be achieved.

“As there is no discussion concerning the first four articles of the constitution, we should just set our road map. We can swiftly establish our delegations,” Erdoğan said.

The first four articles of the constitution describe the main characteristics of the Republic of Türkiye as a unitary, democratic and secular state.

“We don’t want a new constitution for ourselves but for our country. I have no concern about being re-elected or running for office again. Our only concern is how to increase our country’s standards,” he said.

The opposition argues that President Erdoğan is seeking to amend the constitution to be able to run for the office once again. Erdoğan is in his second term in the presidency and cannot be a presidential nominee in the next elections.

Terror-free Türkiye

On a question about the ongoing efforts for creating a terror-free Türkiye after PKK announced its decision to disband and dissolve, Erdoğan said they launched this process in a very genuine and determinant way.

“Because we know that Türkiye will further rise as a terror-free country. The biggest legacy we will leave to the next generations is terror-free Türkiye,” he underlined, adding that National Intelligence Organization is executing the process very closely and cautiously.

“On the other hand, the DEM Party (Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party) will find an opportunity to continue its political struggle in a very different way once it saves itself from the tutelage of the terrorists. They currently have more than 50 deputies. It will benefit from new advantages as it will have the chance to pursue its policies in a stronger way,” he stated.

Ankara, Damascus in talks over YPG

On a question about Syria following the U.S. decision to lift sanctions, Erdoğan recalled that the EU is also considering removing sanctions and all these developments are very positive for regional stability.

“This demonstrates the results of our constructive and multi-layered diplomacy. The Riyadh Summit has shown once again that our country is an actor whose contributions are sought in all critical processes,” he said, referring to his online participation to the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on May 14.

Another important issue on Syria is the status of YPG, which signed a deal with Damascus in March for its integration with the Syrian national army.

“We evaluate the coming days as very critical. Our relevant institutions are closely following the integration of all armed groups into the Syrian army, particularly the YPG. It is important that the Damascus administration should not lose its focus on this,” Erdoğan stated. “We are trying to keep them focused on this.”

Erdoğan says he may go to US

On ties with the U.S., Erdoğan hailed President Trump’s stance towards Türkiye and its regional role.

“I may have a visit to America. I think we can find a chance to hold a face-to-face meeting with Mr. Trump there. Ties between Türkiye and America are very important. Mr. Trump’s view on Türkiye is very positive, so is ours for them. We have a strong bond based on mutual respect and sincerity,” he stated.