Türkiye needs a new political climate, says CHP leader

SAMSUN

Türkiye is in need of a new political environment based on peace, conciliation and togetherness, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader has suggested, repeating that the opposition alliance will build this new spirit in the country.

“Türkiye needs a new climate. We all need to stay away from the fighting and make peace, reconcile and stand united. We are too polarized and divided,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said at a rally in the Black Sea province of Samsun on Aug. 31.

The CHP has fewer votes in some of Samsun’s districts but it is because of the reluctance of the party for approaching the people there, Kılıçdaroğlu said, adding, “We did not come to you in the past, and we did not hear you.”

There is a new climate on the opposition side which want to create a peaceful and comfortable environment in the entire country, the CHP leader stated, adding, “I want to create this. We have started a campaign for reconciling with all the segments of the society.”

Underlining that the six political parties came together to establish an alliance for the next presidential and parliamentary elections, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “We have set the People’s Table. We are moving together.”

“They ask us, ‘Why don’t you nominate your presidential candidate?’ We first have to talk about the issues we want to agree on. We will decide what we will do together and what commissions we will set to tackle the problems. We will nominate our candidate once all these are done,” he maintained, adding, “And the candidate of the oppositional alliance will be the 13th president of Türkiye.”