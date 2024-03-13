Türkiye nears completion of Deposit Management System

ANKARA

Preparations for the Deposit Management System (DYS), a key component of the Zero Waste Project championed by first lady Emine Erdoğan, have neared completion.

The system, aimed at reducing waste and promoting resource efficiency, is now in the pilot phase nationwide.

Under the Turkish Environment Agency’s (TUÇA) supervision, deposit return points will soon be established and made operational, allowing consumers to return single-use packaging made of glass, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and aluminum and receive reimbursements via a mobile app after the system checks the shape, size and special DYS logo of each package for approval.

To ensure the system’s effectiveness, disposable packaging will bear the DYS logo to distinguish them. These logos are printed with special, non-reproducible ink, controlled by authorized manufacturers to prevent counterfeiting.

Companies are swiftly adapting to these requirements, with products bearing the DYS logo already appearing on shelves. Companies will pay these deposits for each product, collecting deposit fees through sales.

Consumer participation is pivotal to the system. Therefore, plans include installing 30,000 deposit return points across the country within three years, with fees included in product prices and refunded upon return.

Deposit return machines will be installed across markets, restaurants and hotels for convenience. The machines will sort the collected packages, which will then be transferred to warehouse centers, verification facilities, and recycling plants by authorized carriers.

This initiative anticipates an annual volume of 20 billion returned packages, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 37,000 tons and conserving a significant amount of energy.

Additionally, around 20,000 people are expected to be directly employed, and a significant contribution will be made to the management of the current account deficit by significantly reducing the annual import volume of raw materials of beverage packaging.