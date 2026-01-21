Fidan to attend Davos signing for Gaza peace board

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to attend a signing ceremony in Switzerland on Jan. 22 for a U.S.-led Board of Peace, a new international body tasked with overseeing a ceasefire in Gaza and the subsequent reconstruction of the territory.

 

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry confirmed Fidan’s attendance shortly after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Jan. 21 that the minister would represent Türkiye on the board.

 

The diplomatic move follows an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump, who encouraged Erdoğan himself and several other world leaders to join the initiative.

 

Originally conceived as a small group of leaders to manage the Gaza ceasefire, the board’s mandate appears to be expanding into a more sprawling concept. Trump has hinted the body could eventually broker conflicts globally as he heads to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos, where he was expected to provide more details.

 

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, the board’s Gaza executive committee will be responsible for implementing the challenging second phase of the agreement.

 

The White House confirmed a diverse roster for the Gaza committee, including Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan. Regional representatives include Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi, Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad and Emirati minister Reem Al-Hashimy. Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay and Dutch Mideast expert Sigrid Kaag are also named to the group, while Nickolay Mladenov, a former U.N. Mideast envoy, will serve as the representative overseeing daily operations.

 

Separate from the executive body, a founding committee has also been established to oversee the broader initiative. That group includes U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner, Blair, Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga and U.S. deputy national security advisor Robert Gabriel.

