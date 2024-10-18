Türkiye must train tropical diseases specialists, says expert

ISTANBUL

In response to the surge in tropical diseases brought on by climate change, an expert has urged the establishment of polyclinics for such illnesses around the nation and the training of medical professionals in the field.

Malaria, spread by animals like ticks and mosquitoes, is one of the most prominent of such tropical diseases, according to Professor Dr. Mikdat Kadıoğlu.

“The southern region of Türkiye is now classified as a malaria zone by the World Health Organization. This will expand northward,” he warned.

Kadıoğlu claimed that because of catastrophic weather occurrences brought on by global climate change, disease-carrying insects began to survive longer.

“Some have altered, too. For example, ticks are great animals capable of sensing carbon dioxide. However, they have been a significant contributor to zootechnical illnesses that people get from animals in recent years,” he said.

Once rare illnesses like Lyme diseases are also far more prevalent at present due to the presence of ticks, he noted.

“Additionally, mosquitoes, which kill one million people annually, proliferate during periods of intense precipitation. When the temperature is right, they also live longer,” Kadıoğlu explained.

He mentioned that he expects malaria to sweep over Europe by 2028 due to such factors.

"Centipedes, scorpions, flies and insects all benefit from the hotter weather. There are now flowers and insects that were before absent from the woodlands,” he said. "Temperature and precipitation variations are only two aspects of climate change; everything else changes as well. Malaria mortality, snake bites and tropical illnesses are all on the rise.”

Echoing Kadıoğlu’s remarks on the connection between the changing climate and the prevalence of malaria, Infectious and Tropical Diseases Specialist Şiran Keske noted that Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is another disease worthy of notice.

“This virus is also among those that can be triggered by climate change, and as a result, ticks. Rise in average temperatures makes way for such infections,” he said.

On a positive note, he further stated that technological advancements have made it easier for people to identify such infections and illnesses.