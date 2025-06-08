Türkiye must stay strong amid global trade wars, says minister

TEKIRDAG

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat cautioned that Türkiye must enhance its economic, political and military strength to succeed in a world fraught with trade, political and military conflicts.

Speaking at an event for the celebration of Eid al-Adha, Bolat stressed the need for unity to counter global challenges.

“The world is gripped by fierce competition — trade wars, political strife and military conflicts surround us. If we weaken economically, politically or militarily, we risk falling into a precarious position.”

He pointed to regional turmoil, including civil wars and territorial losses in neighboring countries, stressing the importance of Türkiye’s initiatives against terrorism to foster solidarity.

Reflecting on recent crises, Bolat highlighted the pandemic, regional wars, terrorism, and the 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes that claimed 53,000 lives.

“We are healing our wounds and rebuilding,” he said, noting that four of the 11 quake-hit provinces faced severe destruction. Reconstruction is set to conclude within a year, freeing budget resources to support citizens, retirees and low-income groups.

Bolat emphasized Türkiye’s resilience in global trade wars involving the United States, China and the EU.

“Despite these challenges, we are boosting exports in goods and services while narrowing our trade and current account deficits,” he said.

Over the past five months, Türkiye’s exports reached $109.7 billion, a 3.9 percent rise from 2024, according to ministry data.