Türkiye mulls change in high school system

Türkiye mulls change in high school system

ISTANBUL
Türkiye mulls change in high school system

Türkiye’s Education Ministry is considering a major overhaul of the high school system, with education experts, academics and civil society organizations discussing new models that could potentially replace the current four-year structure.

Among the proposals being debated are more flexible formats such as two years of compulsory education followed by two years of optional schooling, or three compulsory years with the final year tailored for university preparation or vocational training.

Some advise removing compulsory high school education altogether.

The high school education system in Türkiye has been four years in duration since the 2005–2006 academic year, when the ministry extended the duration from three to four years.

This was followed by the introduction of the three-tier education reform in 2013, which extended compulsory education from the former eight years to 12 and divided it into three stages: Four years of primary school, four years of middle school and four years of high school.

However, the current structure has faced growing criticism. Some experts argue that mandatory high school education can lead to overcrowded classrooms and reduce student motivation.

Others say the rigid format fails to accommodate students’ diverse interests and career goals.

Speaking to daily Milliyet, Professor Dr. Muhammet Baştuğ, Dean of the Faculty of Education at Istanbul University, supported creating alternative models with varied durations and content to better serve students with different goals than pursuing academic success.

"Otherwise, students who don’t find meaning in continued education remain stuck in a system that doesn’t meet their needs," Baştuğ pointed out.

He also suggested that the upper age limit for compulsory education should not exceed 16.

Professor Ali Fuat Arıcı, Dean of the Faculty of Education at Yıldız Technical University, also emphasized that compulsory high school can negatively affect the quality of education.

“It leads to overcrowded classes and uninterested students harming the motivation and sense of belonging of others,” he stated.

In line with such concerns, education expert Associate Professor Turgay Öntaş supported a model where the first two years of high school remain compulsory, while the final two years are shaped around students’ individual interests, academic goals or career plans.

However, not everyone supports the proposed changes.

The Labour Union of the Labourers of Education and Science released a statement warning that such models risk institutionalizing a mindset that sees education as unnecessary beyond a certain age.

“These proposals would especially harm students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds, increasing the likelihood that they leave school early and are pushed into the labor market at a young age,” the union stated.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin recently addressed the ongoing debate in a televised interview, acknowledging the range of proposals being discussed. “We are closely following all the discussions. If a consensus emerges, we will evaluate it with political stakeholders and the president [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] before making any decisions,” he said, adding that no final decision has been made yet.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

    India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

  2. Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

    Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

  3. Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

    Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

  4. New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

    New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

  5. Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

    Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
Recommended
New US envoy to Türkiye says he is eager to building bridges

New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'
Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
France, Germany blocking Türkiye’s EU bid for domestic politics: Fidan

France, Germany blocking Türkiye’s EU bid for domestic politics: Fidan
AI system to monitor traffic-related air pollution using cameras

AI system to monitor traffic-related air pollution using cameras
Türkiye Studies Program inaugurated at Complutense University of Madrid

Türkiye Studies Program inaugurated at Complutense University of Madrid
Demand for home, outdoor sports equipment rises amid lifestyle shifts

Demand for home, outdoor sports equipment rises amid lifestyle shifts
WORLD India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Pakistan and India agreed Saturday to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".
ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿