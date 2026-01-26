Türkiye moves to introduce age ratings for digital games

ANKARA

Turkish authorities are moving to enforce mandatory age-rating standards for all digital games offered on online platforms through a new legislative proposal, aiming to block unclassified titles from the domestic market and restrict children’s access to unrated content.

Proposed as part of an expansive initiative to bolster online safety for minors, the legislation is expected to reach parliament this week following its introduction to the commission on children pushed into crime.

During the presentation, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş warned that digital games pose growing risks for minors, particularly through in-game communication features.

She said children as young as 13 can come into contact with much older adults via chat functions and may be exposed to harmful content, including violent role models and organized online groups.

“Games that fail to specify clear age ratings should not be permitted for download in Türkiye, or at the very least, these platforms must maintain local representatives,” she said.

During the same parliamentary session, Abdülkadir Bilen, police chief of Istanbul’s Ataşehir, said nearly two-thirds of children play digital games using at least one device such as a smartphone, computer or gaming console.

Among children aged 6 to 15, around three-quarters reported playing digital games and the vast majority said they play regularly.

The broad framework also includes restrictions on social media use, aiming to prohibit platforms from servicing minors under 15 while mandating the implementation of age verification systems, parental control tools and reporting mechanisms.

Complementing the legislative push, UNICEF released recommendations for parents to mitigate digital risks by discussing technology openly, enforcing clear boundaries on screen use and guiding online behavior with simple rules.