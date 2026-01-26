Türkiye moves to introduce age ratings for digital games

Türkiye moves to introduce age ratings for digital games

ANKARA
Türkiye moves to introduce age ratings for digital games

Turkish authorities are moving to enforce mandatory age-rating standards for all digital games offered on online platforms through a new legislative proposal, aiming to block unclassified titles from the domestic market and restrict children’s access to unrated content.

Proposed as part of an expansive initiative to bolster online safety for minors, the legislation is expected to reach parliament this week following its introduction to the commission on children pushed into crime.

During the presentation, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş warned that digital games pose growing risks for minors, particularly through in-game communication features.

She said children as young as 13 can come into contact with much older adults via chat functions and may be exposed to harmful content, including violent role models and organized online groups.

“Games that fail to specify clear age ratings should not be permitted for download in Türkiye, or at the very least, these platforms must maintain local representatives,” she said.

During the same parliamentary session, Abdülkadir Bilen, police chief of Istanbul’s Ataşehir, said nearly two-thirds of children play digital games using at least one device such as a smartphone, computer or gaming console.

Among children aged 6 to 15, around three-quarters reported playing digital games and the vast majority said they play regularly.

The broad framework also includes restrictions on social media use, aiming to prohibit platforms from servicing minors under 15 while mandating the implementation of age verification systems, parental control tools and reporting mechanisms.

Complementing the legislative push, UNICEF released recommendations for parents to mitigate digital risks by discussing technology openly, enforcing clear boundaries on screen use and guiding online behavior with simple rules.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

    US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

  2. Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

    Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

  3. Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

    Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

  4. Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

    Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

  5. 7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case

    7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case
Recommended
Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan
Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders
7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case

7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case
Longtime Hürriyet news editor Öz dies at 78

Longtime Hürriyet news editor Öz dies at 78
Fidan says EU bid unlikely without shift in bloc’s mindset

Fidan says EU bid unlikely without shift in bloc’s mindset
Türkiye, France to discuss bilateral, regional issues in key visit

Türkiye, France to discuss bilateral, regional issues in key visit
‘Seismic storm’ continues to shake quake-prone town of Sındırgı

‘Seismic storm’ continues to shake quake-prone town of Sındırgı
WORLD US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

A U.S. naval strike group led by an aircraft carrier has deployed to Middle Eastern waters, the United States said Monday, as Tehran warned it was ready to hit back at any American attack launched in response to a crackdown on anti-government protests.
ECONOMY Europe will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe "will not tolerate" online abuses against women and children, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday, as the bloc opened a probe into sexualised deepfakes created by Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿