Türkiye moves to curb doctors’ social media promotions

ANKARA
Türkiye’s Health Ministry has introduced a new regulation restricting doctors from promoting themselves or their services on social media, warning that violators could face legal action.

The new regulation prohibits both direct and indirect advertising by healthcare professionals and institutions.

According to the rules, health workers are banned from sharing posts that could mislead the public, create false impressions about their areas of expertise or disparage other institutions to highlight their own services.

With the new regulation, they are also not allowed to collaborate with sponsors to promote medical services. Likewise, they cannot suggest that a particular clinic, product or device is superior to others or share content that directs patients toward a specific provider.

The regulation further bans advertising posts based on patients’ gratitude or satisfaction with a particular doctor or facility.

Officials said any violations of the regulation would be referred to public prosecutors for criminal investigation.

