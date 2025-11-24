Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day with tribute, recognition for outstanding educators

ANKARA

Türkiye celebrated Teachers’ Day on Nov. 24 with a special ceremony in the capital Ankara, honoring outstanding educators from across the country for their innovative contributions and lasting community impact.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin opened the day with a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with a delegation of teachers representing all 81 provinces of Türkiye. He laid a wreath at the mausoleum, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening teacher recognition, improving working conditions and expanding equal access to quality education.

Teachers’ Day in Türkiye commemorates Atatürk’s acceptance of the title “Head Teacher” on Nov. 24, 1928, underscoring the country’s historical emphasis on education and the social role of teachers.

In a bid to mark the day, the ministry’s multi-day program highlights “teachers who make a difference,” gathering participants from all the provinces along with guests from Turkish states and Balkan countries.

Among this year’s invited educators is Aysun Taşdemir, a school principal from the eastern city of Ağrı known for EU- and development agency–funded projects that support teacher development, creative drama, storytelling and efforts to prevent early school dropout.

Müzeyyen Merve Bakangöz from the northwestern city of Zonguldak, an educator specializing in coding, robotics and artificial intelligence, stands out with her work in promoting girls’ participation in technology fields.

In the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, classroom teacher Aysun Akyol was named the province’s “Teacher of the Year” for applying the interdisciplinary education model to enhance students’ problem-solving and creative thinking skills.

Physical education teacher and karate champion Mustafa Oğulcan Alımcı from the western province of Kütahya was also recognized for mentoring young athletes through a club he founded, helping several join national teams.

Educators affected by the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes were also honored, including social studies teacher Yusuf Tuncay, who lost his daughter when his building collapsed in Adıyaman but continued his work and received multiple commendations.

The gathering of special teachers from across the nation will run until Nov. 26, culminating in workshops, cultural programs and recognition ceremonies.