Smoking kills nearly 100,000 a year in Türkiye as new restrictions loom

Smoking kills nearly 100,000 a year in Türkiye as new restrictions loom

ISTANBUL
Smoking kills nearly 100,000 a year in Türkiye as new restrictions loom

Around 300 people die every day in Türkiye from smoking-related causes, amounting to nearly 100,000 preventable deaths annually, an expert warns, as authorities prepare to expand anti-tobacco regulations in public spaces.

Hasan Volkan Kara, a member of the Green Crescent Science Board, said tobacco and nicotine addiction remain one of the most serious public health threats globally, affecting not only users but also society at large through passive exposure.

“There are 1 billion smokers worldwide, and the data clearly shows that nicotine kills one out of every two users,” Kara said.

Despite widespread awareness of its health risks, Kara noted that smoking continues to be socially tolerated, even though it is linked to cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory illnesses and weakened immunity.

He stressed that protecting children and young people must be the top priority in tobacco control efforts. “There is no such thing as a healthy cigarette or healthy nicotine. These products cannot be consumed safely in any form,” he said.

Highlighting the dangers of passive exposure, Kara said at least 1.3 million of the 8 million annual global deaths linked to smoking occur among non-smokers.

He emphasized that third-hand smoke — toxic residues lingering on surfaces and textiles — poses a hidden but serious risk.

Turkish authorities are moving to tighten tobacco control in public spaces through a draft regulation nearing completion, set to broaden existing smoking bans.

Under the proposal, children’s playgrounds and public beaches would be designated as “red line” areas, where smoking would be strictly prohibited.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say
World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant
Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürleks oath

Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath
Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Iran genuinely wants a deal with US, Fidan says

Iran genuinely wants a deal with US, Fidan says
Erzurum exhibition brings Türkiye’s space mission closer to children

Erzurum exhibition brings Türkiye’s space mission closer to children
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿