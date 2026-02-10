Smoking kills nearly 100,000 a year in Türkiye as new restrictions loom

ISTANBUL

Around 300 people die every day in Türkiye from smoking-related causes, amounting to nearly 100,000 preventable deaths annually, an expert warns, as authorities prepare to expand anti-tobacco regulations in public spaces.

Hasan Volkan Kara, a member of the Green Crescent Science Board, said tobacco and nicotine addiction remain one of the most serious public health threats globally, affecting not only users but also society at large through passive exposure.

“There are 1 billion smokers worldwide, and the data clearly shows that nicotine kills one out of every two users,” Kara said.

Despite widespread awareness of its health risks, Kara noted that smoking continues to be socially tolerated, even though it is linked to cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory illnesses and weakened immunity.

He stressed that protecting children and young people must be the top priority in tobacco control efforts. “There is no such thing as a healthy cigarette or healthy nicotine. These products cannot be consumed safely in any form,” he said.

Highlighting the dangers of passive exposure, Kara said at least 1.3 million of the 8 million annual global deaths linked to smoking occur among non-smokers.

He emphasized that third-hand smoke — toxic residues lingering on surfaces and textiles — poses a hidden but serious risk.

Turkish authorities are moving to tighten tobacco control in public spaces through a draft regulation nearing completion, set to broaden existing smoking bans.

Under the proposal, children’s playgrounds and public beaches would be designated as “red line” areas, where smoking would be strictly prohibited.