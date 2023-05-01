Türkiye marks Labor Day

ISTANBUL

Tens of thousands of people have attended several rallies across the country to mark International Labor Day, marching, laying wreaths and reminding once again of the struggles of the working class.

Several labor unions, non-governmental organizations and political parties set large-scale and well-attended rallies to celebrate Labor Day, which is also known as May Day.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also issued a message to celebrate May Day.

“I am the son of a veteran father who made his living as a captain. I am a brother of yours who once broke a sweat as a worker at İETT [Istanbul’s electric tram and tunnel company].”

“That’s why I know very well the happiness of labor and sharing bread with friends,” Erdoğan said in a social media post.

The largest event was held in Istanbul’s Maltepe district, with the participation of a considerable number of people, unions and organizations.

The vicinity of Maltepe Organgazi City Park and a part of the coastal road, where the rally area is located, were closed by the police units before the celebrations.

As the march started at noon, labor unions joined various rallies carrying banners.

The local authorities ordered the deployment of thousands of police across the city as a precaution.



Istanbul Governor’s Office also banned celebrations in Taksim Square, one of Istanbul’s landmarks, though police permitted labor unions to lay wreaths on the Republic Monument and make their press statements in small groups.

The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions (DİSK), the Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (KESK) and TÜRK-İş were among the unions entering Taksim.

“Today is the international day of unity, struggle and solidarity of the working class. Today, not only in our country but all over the world, on five continents, the working class, those who produce all the values and beauties of this world, are in areas with their own demands, goals and struggles,” DİSK head Arzu Çerkezoğlu expressed.

While security measures were taken due to the May Day celebrations in Istanbul, a group that wanted to march to Taksim despite the ban were detained in the Beşiktaş district.

In the meantime, the police warned a group walking to the rally area in Maltepe about their banners.

But the group nevertheless insisted on marching with those banners and faced the police.

In the capital Ankara, Labor Day was celebrated in Anadolu Square, also known as Tandoğan, while the unions gathered at Atatürk Cultural Center as of 11 a.m.

The celebrations, which began with a big parade to the rally area, ended with a concert by artist İlkay Akkaya.

In the northern province of Zonguldak, a group of 1,200 workers marched to the Miner’s Monuments along with slogans and banners and laid wreaths.