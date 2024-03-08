Türkiye marks International Women's Day

ISTANBUL

Cities across Türkiye witnessed a large number of events and marches marking International Women's Day on March 8, with the country honoring strong women achieving numerous successes in various fields, while also seeking ways to address the escalating issue of femicide.

Chanting slogans and carrying banners calling for an end to femicides, thousands of women took to the streets in well-attended organization notably in Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir. Some participants carried photos of victims. Another group gifted flowers to women passing through the bustling streets throughout the day.

During the week, several women's rights organizations held panels to disseminate awareness about domestic violence, while in some provinces, female law enforcement officers toured rural areas to provide awareness training on violence against women.

At least 403 women were killed in Türkiye last year, most of them by current or former spouses and other men close to them, according to the We Will Stop Femicides Platform.

So far this year 71 women have been killed in the country, including seven on Feb. 27 — the highest known number of such killings there on a single day.

Simultaneously, panels in various sectors advocated for the amplification of women’s roles in traditionally male-dominated fields, with the Foreign Ministry organizing a panel on the influence of women in diplomacy.

"We take pride in all the women who empower Türkiye. These are the women who rebuild society with their labor, creations and ideas," said Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş.

"They are the backbone of our civilization with their loyalty, faith and determination. Türkiye will be strengthened with these women, and they will build the 'Century of Türkiye.’"

In an inspiring story, Ayten Kayı Cangır, the first female professor of thoracic surgery, said, "It is not easy to achieve good things. What I would say to our daughters, to women who have goals, is that the conditions, the environment you live in may include many difficulties; but first break the glass ceilings that you put on yourself.”

Throughout the week of Women's Day, successful Turkish women who made headlines last year with their achievements were also celebrated, including Canan Dağdeviren, who made BBC's list of the most influential women with her invention of an electronic bra for early detection of breast cancer, Merve Dizdar who won best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival and the "Sultans of the Net," Türkiye’s national women's volleyball team that won the European championship last September.

A statue immortalizing a pose by the team's captain, Eda Erdem, widely covered in the press during a match, is set to be unveiled to honor the club on March 8.

Throughout the year, women dedicate their achievements to the founding leader of the country, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and hundreds of women on March 8 left carnations at the mausoleum of the great leader, who paved the way for Turkish women to ascend to prominence in social, political and professional life through a series of groundbreaking reforms.

Meanwhile, in the 11 southern provinces hit by the earthquakes last February, the Women's Day was commemorated under the shadow of the arduous struggle in the region for the past 13 months, with tears shed as women who lost their lives were remembered at an event.

First lady marks Women’s Day

Meanwhile, first lady Emine Erdoğan issued a message on her social media, honoring “all women pioneer change and transformation.”

“Women, who sow seeds in the soil and hope in the society and leave their mark in every field, are the foundation of the lasting peace and a fairer world,” she said.

“We look to the future with the confidence with every work that women build with their determination and every obstacle they overcome with their strong will.” Erdoğan said.