Türkiye marks anniversary, reaffirms ties with Africa

ANKARA
Türkiye on Saturday marked a special anniversary, reaffirming its dedication to strengthening its ties with the entire African continent and all its countries.

“On the twentieth anniversary of Türkiye obtaining observer status at the African Union, we reaffirm our commitment to our relations with the entire continent and all African countries, which are shaped on the basis of mutual respect, equal partnership and win-win principles,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Saying Türkiye is “pleased” at having strengthened its cooperation with the African Union since 2005 and in achieving the status of Strategic Partner in 2008, the statement said: “We will continue to implement concrete projects that benefit our peoples in areas of cooperation identified under the African Union’s Agenda 2063.”

The fourth Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, set to be held in 2026, will give an opportunity to further boost cooperation, said the statement.

Türkiye, “with all our institutions and organizations, will remain a reliable partner of the African Union and African countries, and will work with the African Union toward building a shared future in peace and prosperity,” it pledged.

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter
