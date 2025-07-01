Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress

ANKARA

Türkiye has commemorated the 99th anniversary of Cabotage Day on July 1, a date symbolizing the nation’s maritime sovereignty and the establishment of its merchant marine rights, with nationwide celebrations led by the Defense Ministry and local authorities.

The 1926 Cabotage Law, enacted after the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne abolished foreign privileges in Ottoman coastal trade. The law granted exclusive navigation rights in Turkish waters to Turkish vessels along the country’s 8,300-kilometer coastline.

In a post shared on social media, the Defense Ministry emphasized the strategic importance of maritime control with the words of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. “Victory belongs to the nation that can dominate the seas and reach any place when needed.”

“Happy July 1 Maritime and Cabotage Day, the symbol of our sovereignty and independence at sea. We will continue to protect our rights interests in the seas, and proudly fly our glorious flag!” it stated.

Türkiye is approaching its goal of having a top-10 global commercial fleet, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced. “With over 2,150 vessels and a capacity of nearly 51.9 million tons, we now rank 11th globally in fleets above 1,000 gross tons,” he noted.

Uraloğlu highlighted Türkiye’s role in global maritime corridors and stated that Cabotage Day marks a historic turning point.

He emphasized the ministry’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in maritime transport. In 2024, more than 51,000 foreign vessels transited the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, generating $227.4 million in passage fees — seven times more than in 2022.

Istanbul will host the Türkiye Maritime Summit, set for July 2, where topics such as decarbonization, financing and global trends will be discussed.