Türkiye marks 108th anniversary of Anafartalar Victory

ÇANAKKALE
Turks gathered to pay their tributes to fallen soldiers in the northwestern province of Çanakkale on the 108th anniversary of Anafartalar Victory, marked with a ceremony in Conkbayırı located on the historic Gelibolu Peninsula.

A large number of protocol members and guests also attended the ceremony held in front of the Atatürk Monument on Aug. 10.

Floral wreaths were laid at the Atatürk Monument and a moment of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs as the ceremony started.

“The genius and heroism of Colonel Mustafa Kemal [Atatürk] was witnessed with trust and admiration by the soldiers who fought here, which also determined the leader of the national struggle. Great heroes who eternalized in our hearts and went down in the golden pages of history may rest in peace. Our glorious flag, the symbol of our independence and freedom, for which you sacrificed your lives without a second thought, will forever fly over this cherished homeland,” Lieutenant Colonel Mustafa Fatih Karabulut said during the speech he gave on behalf of the Turkish Armed Forces.

After the ceremony, the fountain built by the field guides at Conkbayırı and a battle trench reenactment area was opened to the public for the first time.

The 330-meter-long trench reenactment consists of 12 sections displaying several touching war sceneries, such as soldiers firing guns and martyrs lying in the destroyed trenches.

Within the scope of the event, an exhibition was also opened at the Çanakkale Wars Research Center.

The exhibition, which includes photographs and documents from the archives, some of which have come to light for the first time, includes eight orders written by the then 19th Division Commander Atatürk during the Çanakkale Battles and 20 photographs from the 19th Division and its affiliated units.

