Türkiye marks 101st anniversary of republic with celebrations

ANKARA

The nation celebrated the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic's founding on Oct. 29, with festivities held in cities across the country.

In the capital Ankara, streets and squares were adorned with Turkish flags, and citizens paid homage to modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk by visiting Anıtkabir, his mausoleum.

The primary Republic Day celebrations in Istanbul took place on Vatan Street, where Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu joined other officials to greet citizens from a ceremonial vehicle.

In the western city of İzmir’s Cumhuriyet Square, an enthusiastic crowd gathered for a formal ceremony featuring poetry recitations by students and a folk dance performance.

Celebrations in the eastern city of Erzurum saw students from Atatürk University climb the summit of Palandöken Mountain, reaching an altitude of 3,176 meters.

The group observed a moment of silence and sang the Turkish national anthem at the peak, unfurling an Atatürk poster alongside a Turkish flag.

In the southern city of Hatay’s İskenderun district, the TCG Tarsus ship and TCSG-304 boat were opened to the public in honor of the holiday.

A crowd in neighboring Antalya applauded as military parade units passed by Cumhuriyet Square, with soldiers saluting citizens who had gathered to mark the occasion.

Ceremonies also took place in the northeastern city of Rize outside the governor’s office and in the northwestern city of Zonguldak at the Karaelmas Kemal Köksal Stadium.

A marching band of primary school students in the central city of Karaman added a youthful spirit to the celebrations as they paraded through the city.

In the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, a large crowd marched to the historical site of Göbeklitepe, displaying a Turkish flag, while divers also raised flags underwater to commemorate the anniversary.

Republic Day marks the historic declaration of the Turkish Republic by Atatürk in 1923. A vote then took place in the Turkish parliament, and he was elected as the first president of the republic by unanimous vote.