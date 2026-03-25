Türkiye not experiencing energy supply problems: Minister

ANKARA

Türkiye is not experiencing any energy supply problems despite escalating tensions in the Middle East, Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister said on March 25.

In an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency, Alparslan Bayraktar stated that the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran has not disrupted the country's energy supply security.

"We are facing a crisis that could have impacts on the global economy," he said, describing the geopolitical tensions as potentially more severe than recent global crises if they persist.

Highlighting the central role of energy in the crisis, Bayraktar noted that Türkiye currently remains in a "safe position" regarding energy supply security as a result of its strong energy infrastructure and diversification policies.

Energy security encompasses supply, demand and transmission, Bayraktar explained, adding that the current situation points to a growing supply-side problem globally.

"There is no visible crisis on the demand side yet, but there is a serious supply constraint," he said, citing disruptions in key energy transit routes in the region.

He noted that around 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows normally pass through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that current disruptions are creating a significant supply challenge.

Despite this, Bayraktar said Türkiye's exposure to the region remains limited.

"Our dependence on this region is at a low level," he underlined, noting that Saudi Arabia and Iraq account for roughly 15 percent of Türkiye's oil supply, with overall dependence on the region at around 10 percent.

He added that Türkiye does not import natural gas from the region and has diversified its LNG suppliers, including recent agreements with the U.S.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on March 24, Bayraktar denied reports that natural gas flows from Iran to Türkiye had been halted, saying deliveries continue and supply remains secure.

"Iran gas flows to Türkiye continue. Our storage facilities are currently 71 percent full," Bayraktar told reporters.

Several countries in Europe have declared emergencies to curb demand, but Türkiye faces no such difficulties, Bayraktar also said in the interview.

He, however, emphasized that a $1 increase in the price of crude oil per barrel translates into an additional $400 million cost for Türkiye.

Bayraktar underscored the government’s commitment to supporting households with natural gas and electricity bills.

He noted that the 2026 budget includes a VAT‑excluded support program worth approximately 305 billion Turkish Liras. However, if current price levels persist until year‑end, the figure could rise to 925 billion lira, according to the minister.

“If the crisis continues until the end of the year, we will need to find 620 billion liras in the budget. We may reassess both natural gas and electricity in April,” he said.

Highlighting efforts to strengthen Türkiye’s energy independence, Bayraktar pointed to ongoing projects such as oil production in Gabar and gas extraction in the Sakarya field in the Black Sea.

He announced that the drilling vessel Abdülhamid Han will begin a new operation in the Black Sea on March 26, while the Çağrı Bey vessel will commence activities in Somalia on April 10.

Bayraktar also stressed the importance of nuclear energy, stating: “All our efforts are focused on producing the first electricity from Akkuyu [nuclear power plant] this year. There is intensive work underway.”